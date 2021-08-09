Accessibility links
What Will It Take To Put Clean Electricity On The Grid? : 1A As the debate over the bipartisan infrastructure package continues, some Democrats have turned their attention to the climate actions the deal left behind.

Including a clean electricity standard.

What will it take to clean up our electric grid? And how long will it take?

What Will It Take To Put Clean Electricity On The Grid?

Electric energy generating wind turbines are seen on a wind farm in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Palm Springs, California. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Electric energy generating wind turbines are seen on a wind farm in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Palm Springs, California.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

As Senators continue to debate the contents of the bipartisan infrastructure package, some Democrats have turned their attention to the climate actions the deal left behind.

Including a clean electricity standard.

Senate Democrats will likely weigh whether to include the clean electricity standard in a budget reconciliation bill once the infrastructure package passes the Senate.

What will it take to clean up our electric grid? And how long will it take?

Sec. Jennifer Granholm, Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), and Ivan Penn join us for the conversation.

