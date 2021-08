New Treatments Look For Ways To Protect The Brain From Alzheimer's Alzheimer's researchers are trying new treatment approaches, including trying to boost the brain's immune system, remove toxic tangles known as "tau" and stimulate brain cells with light and sound.

