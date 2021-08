As School Starts In Florida, Debate Rages Over Whether Districts Can Require Masks School starts this week in many Florida counties, with debate still raging over mask requirements. The governor banned school districts from mandating masks but disputes continue, including in court.

Audio will be available later today.