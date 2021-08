Some Republicans Claimed Migrants Fueled A COVID-19 Surge. Doctors Say It's Not True Some Republicans have been blaming the latest surge in COVID-19 cases on migrants crossing the southern border. But many doctors disagree, saying the politicians are just looking for a scapegoat.

Health Some Republicans Claimed Migrants Fueled A COVID-19 Surge. Doctors Say It's Not True Some Republicans Claimed Migrants Fueled A COVID-19 Surge. Doctors Say It's Not True Audio will be available later today. Some Republicans have been blaming the latest surge in COVID-19 cases on migrants crossing the southern border. But many doctors disagree, saying the politicians are just looking for a scapegoat. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor