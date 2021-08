Gun Violence Can Be Diffused By Community Members Called 'Violence Interrupters' Increasing gun violence across the country is a growing concern. In one New York neighborhood, paid members of the community help curb tensions that lead to shootings. They can do what police can't.

National Gun Violence Can Be Diffused By Community Members Called 'Violence Interrupters'