News Brief: Infrastructure Package, Military Vaccinations, Taliban Strategy The Senate may sign off on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Pentagon moves to make vaccines mandatory for service members. As Taliban fighters gain ground, what is the global community doing?

Politics News Brief: Infrastructure Package, Military Vaccinations, Taliban Strategy News Brief: Infrastructure Package, Military Vaccinations, Taliban Strategy Listen · 11:03 11:03 The Senate may sign off on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Pentagon moves to make vaccines mandatory for service members. As Taliban fighters gain ground, what is the global community doing? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor