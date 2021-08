Democrats Count On Rare Bipartisan Votes To Pass Infrastructure Measure The U.S. Senate is poised to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, before moving ahead to a $3.5 trillion spending effort that would encompass much of President Biden's domestic agenda.

