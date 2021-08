Bisa Butler's Quilts Feature Designs So Realistic That They're Compared To Paintings Inspired by iconic black and white photos, Bisa Butler has created life-size portraits of African Americans in quilts that explode with color. The exhibit is on display at Chicago's Art Institute.

Art & Design Bisa Butler's Quilts Feature Designs So Realistic That They're Compared To Paintings Bisa Butler's Quilts Feature Designs So Realistic That They're Compared To Paintings Listen · 6:34 6:34 Inspired by iconic black and white photos, Bisa Butler has created life-size portraits of African Americans in quilts that explode with color. The exhibit is on display at Chicago's Art Institute. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor