After A 20-Year Wait, Louis Edwards' Latest Novel Is Out NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with author Louis Edwards about his new novel: Ramadan Ramsey.

After A 20-Year Wait, Louis Edwards' Latest Novel Is Out After A 20-Year Wait, Louis Edwards' Latest Novel Is Out Audio will be available later today. NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with author Louis Edwards about his new novel: Ramadan Ramsey. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor