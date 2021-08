The Defense Department Aims To Make Vaccines Mandatory For Service Members Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he's seeking a mandate that will require all members of the U.S. military to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September — if not sooner.

The Defense Department Aims To Make Vaccines Mandatory For Service Members

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he's seeking a mandate that will require all members of the U.S. military to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September — if not sooner.