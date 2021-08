Census Data Delays Wreak Chaos On States Preparing For Future Elections COVID-19 and the Trump administration's interference have led to a major delay in the release of new census data used for redistricting. It's causing trouble with election preparations around the U.S.

Census Data Delays Wreak Chaos On States Preparing For Future Elections Audio will be available later today. COVID-19 and the Trump administration's interference have led to a major delay in the release of new census data used for redistricting. It's causing trouble with election preparations around the U.S.