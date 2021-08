IOC Will Reconsider Guidelines For Allowing Trans Athletes To Compete NPR's A Martínez talks to freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what a potential IOC rule change could mean for transgender athletes at future Olympics.

Sports IOC Will Reconsider Guidelines For Allowing Trans Athletes To Compete IOC Will Reconsider Guidelines For Allowing Trans Athletes To Compete Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez talks to freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what a potential IOC rule change could mean for transgender athletes at future Olympics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor