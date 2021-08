The Delta Variant And Arkansas' Low Vaccination Rate Fuel COVID-19 Cases NPR's Debbie Elliott speak with Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, about overwhelmed hospitals amid the surge of COVID-19 patients.

National The Delta Variant And Arkansas' Low Vaccination Rate Fuel COVID-19 Cases The Delta Variant And Arkansas' Low Vaccination Rate Fuel COVID-19 Cases Audio will be available later today. NPR's Debbie Elliott speak with Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, about overwhelmed hospitals amid the surge of COVID-19 patients. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor