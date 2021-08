20 Years After The Terrorist Attacks, Comedy Show Will Benefit 9/11 Charities Comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are hosting a comedy special at Madison Square Garden to benefit 9/11 charities. "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years" will be held on Sept. 12.

20 Years After The Terrorist Attacks, Comedy Show Will Benefit 9/11 Charities 20 Years After The Terrorist Attacks, Comedy Show Will Benefit 9/11 Charities Audio will be available later today. Comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are hosting a comedy special at Madison Square Garden to benefit 9/11 charities. "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years" will be held on Sept. 12. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor