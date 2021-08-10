Amanda Knox Is Fighting to Take Back Her Story

Who owns a person's story? That's a question Amanda Knox wants more people to ponder.

She was incarcerated in Italy for four years after being wrongfully convicted of the 2007 murder of her roommate, Mereditch Kercher. Now, the new film "Stillwater," directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, tells her story.

She was exonerated in 2015, but since then the arguably worst time of her life has inspired countless shows, movies and podcasts.

Amanda says she was powerless to keep control of her own narrative during her trial. Today, she wants to fight to reclaim her story.

