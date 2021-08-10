Accessibility links
Kids And Covid: Your Questions Answered : 1A The delta variant of COVID-19 is having a major impact on kids.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the number of kids filling up emergency rooms has risen since early July. Last week saw an average of 203 children hospitalized with Covid-19 each day.

Are children and teens worried about the upcoming school year? In this episode, we chat with kids of all ages about COVID-19 and answer their questions.

Pupils wearing face masks get ready to proceed to a coronavirus rapid test at the start of a lesson at an elementary school in Berlin after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Pupils wearing face masks get ready to proceed to a coronavirus rapid test at the start of a lesson at an elementary school in Berlin after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As the delta variant fuels a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, one group is getting a lot more attention this time around... and for good reason.

On this show, we make time for anyone lucky enough to describe themselves as young. Are teens worried about the upcoming school year?

Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Ala Stanford join us for the conversation.

