Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley On The Rocky Path Forward For Infrastructure Bill The Senate has passed an infrastructure package worth more than $1.2 trillion dollars. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat of Massachusetts, about the hurdles ahead.

Politics Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley On The Rocky Path Forward For Infrastructure Bill Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley On The Rocky Path Forward For Infrastructure Bill Listen · 6:08 6:08 The Senate has passed an infrastructure package worth more than $1.2 trillion dollars. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat of Massachusetts, about the hurdles ahead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor