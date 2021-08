Bangladesh Authorities Have Begun Vaccinating Rohingya Refugees More than a million Rohingya refugees who fled a military crackdown in nearby Myanmar and have spent years in camps in Bangladesh are vulnerable to COVID-19. Now the government is vaccinating them.

