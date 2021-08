Miami Beach Mayor Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is 'Exploiting' The Health Crisis NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber about his criticism of the Florida governor's response to COVID-19 — in a state with the most hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S.

Politics Miami Beach Mayor Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is 'Exploiting' The Health Crisis Miami Beach Mayor Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is 'Exploiting' The Health Crisis Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber about his criticism of the Florida governor's response to COVID-19 — in a state with the most hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor