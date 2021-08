New York Is About To Get Its First Female Governor Kathy Hochul Gov. Andrew Cuomo will leave office in two weeks after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the transition for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take over "must be seamless."

Politics New York Is About To Get Its First Female Governor Kathy Hochul