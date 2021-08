Brittons Are Trying To Save The Alpaca That Is On Death Row In England After failing two bovine tuberculosis tests, Geronimo the alpaca is set to be euthanized, in accordance to British law. But there's an international campaign to save Geronimo.

Animals Brittons Are Trying To Save The Alpaca That Is On Death Row In England Brittons Are Trying To Save The Alpaca That Is On Death Row In England Listen · 2:04 2:04 After failing two bovine tuberculosis tests, Geronimo the alpaca is set to be euthanized, in accordance to British law. But there's an international campaign to save Geronimo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor