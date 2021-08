July's Inflation Data May Be Lower Than June's, But Prices Continue To Rise The Labor Department on Wednesday releases the latest snapshot of consumer prices. Forecasters think inflation was a little bit milder in July than the month before.

Economy July's Inflation Data May Be Lower Than June's, But Prices Continue To Rise July's Inflation Data May Be Lower Than June's, But Prices Continue To Rise Listen · 3:53 3:53 The Labor Department on Wednesday releases the latest snapshot of consumer prices. Forecasters think inflation was a little bit milder in July than the month before. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor