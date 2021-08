In The Latest Win For Biden, The Senate Passes A $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint The passage of the budget framework follows President Biden's victory on Tuesday of the passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate. Nineteen Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill.

