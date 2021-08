Robin, Batman's Sidekick, Comes Out As Bisexual After 80 years, Batman's trusted sidekick finally had his coming out moment. In the latest comic, Robin — who's real name is Tim Drake — accepts a male friend's offer to go on a date.

