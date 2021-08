14-Year-Old Becomes The Youngest Person To Swim The Length Of Lake Tahoe James Savage covered the 21.3 miles in about 12 hours, while his mom Jillian kayaked alongside him. He started swimming competitively when he was six, and then fell in love with open water swimming.

