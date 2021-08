Pilot Program In Virginia City Will Give $500 A Month To Low-Income Families NPR's Noel King talks to Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson about the city implementing a program this fall to send $500 debit cards to low-income families every month for two years.

Economy Pilot Program In Virginia City Will Give $500 A Month To Low-Income Families Pilot Program In Virginia City Will Give $500 A Month To Low-Income Families Listen · 3:37 3:37 NPR's Noel King talks to Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson about the city implementing a program this fall to send $500 debit cards to low-income families every month for two years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor