Instagram Apologizes After Removing A Movie Poster Because It Shows A Nipple The official poster for Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar's new film, "Madres Paralelas," was removed because it showed a female nipple. The poster's designer complained of censorship.

Instagram Apologizes After Removing A Movie Poster Because It Shows A Nipple

The Associated Press

Actress Penelope Cruz and director Pedro Almodóvar are seen at a film festival in 2019. The official poster for Almodóvar's new film, "Madres Paralelas," which stars Cruz, was removed from Instagram because it showed a female nipple. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP hide caption

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Actress Penelope Cruz and director Pedro Almodóvar are seen at a film festival in 2019. The official poster for Almodóvar's new film, "Madres Paralelas," which stars Cruz, was removed from Instagram because it showed a female nipple.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

MADRID — Instagram has apologized for removing the official poster for Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar's new film from the social network because it showed a female nipple, after the poster's designer complained of censorship.

Instagram's parent company Facebook told The Associated Press on Wednesday that several images of the poster for "Madres Paralelas," which shows a lactating nipple, were removed "for breaking our rules against nudity" after they were uploaded on Monday.

"We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there's clear artistic context. We've therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we're really sorry for any confusion caused," the company said in an emailed statement.

Facebook and Instagram's longstanding rules — and previous bans — have spurred the use of the #FreetheNipple movement and hashtag on Instagram, which is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules. The ban does not extend to male nipples.

The poster's Spanish designer Javier Jaén wrote in a post that the poster had been removed from his Instagram page on Tuesday: "As expected, @instagram took down the poster that we made for the latest Almodóvar film #madresparalelas." After reposting the image, he said, it was allowed to stay.

A request for comment from Almodóvar's production company went unanswered.

"Madres Paralelas," starring Penélope Cruz, will open the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.