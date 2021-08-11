Accessibility links
Vaccination Impatience: The Anger Towards The Unjabbed : 1A People are tired. They're frustrated. They're angry. And they've had enough. The country is averaging about the same number of Covid-19 as it did in February.

The surge we're seeing now can't be divorced from the fact that nearly one-third of eligible Americans are unvaccinated.

The question now isn't whether the anger some of us are feeling is valid, but what do we do with it? And how do we find a way forward when a difference in opinion costs lives?

A syringe is filled with a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic during a back to school event offering school supplies, Covid-19 vaccinations, face masks, and other resources for children and their families. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

People are tired. They're frustrated. They're angry. And they've had enough.

The country is averaging more than 124,000 Covid-19 cases a day — the highest rate since February.

The surge we're seeing now can't be divorced from the fact that nearly one-third of eligible Americans are unvaccinated.

Few people want to be where we are now, but it feels like those who are vaccinated have reached a breaking point with those who aren't.

The question now isn't whether the anger some of us are feeling is valid, but what do we do with it? And how do we find a way forward when a difference in opinion costs lives?

Alexandra Solomon and Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia

