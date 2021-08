Proposed Clean Energy Standard Could End Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2035 Democrats hope to pass a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill to help fulfill President Biden's climate change plan. A key clean energy standard is undergoing changes to pass without Republican votes.

