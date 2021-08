In 'Savage Tongues' A Woman Explores The Lasting Trauma Of Sexual Assault NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on her book Savage Tongues, about a woman exploring the lingering trauma from a sexual assault that happened two decades prior.

Author Interviews In 'Savage Tongues' A Woman Explores The Lasting Trauma Of Sexual Assault In 'Savage Tongues' A Woman Explores The Lasting Trauma Of Sexual Assault Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on her book Savage Tongues, about a woman exploring the lingering trauma from a sexual assault that happened two decades prior. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor