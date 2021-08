Local Texas Officials Are Rebelling Against Governor's Ban On Mask Mandates In Texas, hospitals are running out of ICU beds and staff as they deal with a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Now some local officials are mutinying against the governor's ban on mask mandates.

Politics Local Texas Officials Are Rebelling Against Governor's Ban On Mask Mandates Local Texas Officials Are Rebelling Against Governor's Ban On Mask Mandates Audio will be available later today. In Texas, hospitals are running out of ICU beds and staff as they deal with a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Now some local officials are mutinying against the governor's ban on mask mandates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor