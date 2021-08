Arizona Doctor Urges School Mask Requirements After Her Child Was Exposed To COVID-19 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Christina Bergin, a hospitalist in Phoenix, Ariz. Dr. Bergin is urging the governor to require masks in schools after her child was exposed to COVID-19.

Children's Health Arizona Doctor Urges School Mask Requirements After Her Child Was Exposed To COVID-19 Arizona Doctor Urges School Mask Requirements After Her Child Was Exposed To COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Christina Bergin, a hospitalist in Phoenix, Ariz. Dr. Bergin is urging the governor to require masks in schools after her child was exposed to COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor