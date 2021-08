From Vinyl To MP3: 50 Classic Celtic Songs That Shaped The Thistle & Shamrock, Part 2

Enlarge this image toggle caption Old Bridge Music Old Bridge Music

For NPR's 50th anniversary, Fiona Ritchie handpicked 50 classic Celtic songs and instrumentals by passionate performers from the last 50 years. On this episode she reveals even more songs that played a part in defining the sound of The Thistle & Shamrock.