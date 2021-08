90% Of Florida's Intensive Care Beds Are Taken As COVID-19 Spreads NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Tampa-based epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu about the state's strained health care resources amid a new surge of coronavirus cases. He says it's the worse it's ever been.

