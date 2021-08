Illinois Is The First State To Have High Schools Teach News Literacy Illinois will require news literacy courses at every high school. The hope is that the classes will provide the next generation with tools to maneuver the internet's misinformation minefield.

Education Illinois Is The First State To Have High Schools Teach News Literacy