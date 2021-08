The CDC Strongly Recommends That Pregnant Women Get A COVID-19 Vaccine A study of a thousand women is underway to determine when during pregnancy is the best time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and whether infants will be protected by the vaccine once they are born.

Health The CDC Strongly Recommends That Pregnant Women Get A COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC Strongly Recommends That Pregnant Women Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Listen · 3:17 3:17 A study of a thousand women is underway to determine when during pregnancy is the best time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and whether infants will be protected by the vaccine once they are born. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor