Rail Enthusiasts Get Married On A Train Going 125 Miles Per Hour The ceremony took place on a train between London and Birmingham. It was a dream wedding for Laura Dale and Jane Magnet — rail enthusiasts who first met on a train.

Europe Rail Enthusiasts Get Married On A Train Going 125 Miles Per Hour Rail Enthusiasts Get Married On A Train Going 125 Miles Per Hour Listen · 0:29 0:29 The ceremony took place on a train between London and Birmingham. It was a dream wedding for Laura Dale and Jane Magnet — rail enthusiasts who first met on a train. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor