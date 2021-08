Why The Pentagon Considers COVID-19 Vaccines Akin To Body Armor NPR's A Martínez talks to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby about moves toward a vaccine mandate, and why it's essential for America's fighting force to be protected against COVID-19.

Health Why The Pentagon Considers COVID-19 Vaccines Akin To Body Armor Why The Pentagon Considers COVID-19 Vaccines Akin To Body Armor Listen · 4:50 4:50 NPR's A Martínez talks to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby about moves toward a vaccine mandate, and why it's essential for America's fighting force to be protected against COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor