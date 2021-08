Baltimore Health Department's Social Media Offers Help Surviving The Pandemic The Baltimore City Health Department is using a series of clever social media memes in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Baltimore Health Department's Social Media Offers Help Surviving The Pandemic Baltimore Health Department's Social Media Offers Help Surviving The Pandemic Listen · 1:57 1:57 The Baltimore City Health Department is using a series of clever social media memes in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor