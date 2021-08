Singapore Woman Calls For Help Suspecting There Was A Cobra In Her Bedroom The woman heard what sounded like a black spitting cobra and local animal experts agreed. A team searched her home for an hour before they found the source: a malfunctioning electric toothbrush.

