Health Black Church's Street Team Encourages Residents To Get Vaccinated Black Church's Street Team Encourages Residents To Get Vaccinated Audio will be available later today. In Waterbury, Ct., where less than 40% of Black residents are fully vaccinated, teenagers are going door-to-door to encourage people to get their shot.