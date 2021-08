Newcomer Samara Joy Makes An Imposing Debut On Her Self-Titled Album Joy sang some jazz in high school, but didn't get serious about it until later. Her debut album, which she recorded as a college student, could be a public service announcement for jazz education.

Review Music Reviews Newcomer Samara Joy Makes An Imposing Debut On Her Self-Titled Album Newcomer Samara Joy Makes An Imposing Debut On Her Self-Titled Album Listen · 6:37 6:37 Joy sang some jazz in high school, but didn't get serious about it until later. Her debut album, which she recorded as a college student, could be a public service announcement for jazz education. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor