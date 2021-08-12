Accessibility links
Three Types of Risk to Consider When Buying Bonds : Planet Money A few years back, Cardiff asked for an unusual Christmas present: a junk bond... Parallel to the stock market, the bond market offers different levels of risk and reward. In this class, what is a bond, how do they differ from stocks, and how do they help companies grow? | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Planet Money Summer School 4: Bonds & Becky With The Good Yield

Cardiff Garcia

Planet Money Summer School 4: Bonds & Becky With The Good Yield

A dinosaur shows a bond to students.
Enlarge this image
Suharu Ogawa for NPR
A dinosaur shows a bond to students.
Suharu Ogawa for NPR

Find all episodes of Planet Money Summer School here.

A few years back, Cardiff asked for an unusual Christmas present: a junk bond...

Parallel to the stock market, the bond market offers different levels of risk and reward. In this class, we bring you Bonds 101. We find out what a bond actually is, how it differs from a stock, and how bonds help companies grow.

We also find out what happened to Cardiff's junk bond.

Vocab Words:

  • Default risk
  • Inflation risk
  • Interest Rate Risk

Music: "Polar Chill," "The Funky Lowdown," "Selfie Squad," "Cash Money," and "We Don't Care."

