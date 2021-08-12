Planet Money Summer School 4: Bonds & Becky With The Good Yield

Enlarge this image Suharu Ogawa for NPR Suharu Ogawa for NPR

Find all episodes of Planet Money Summer School here.

A few years back, Cardiff asked for an unusual Christmas present: a junk bond...

Parallel to the stock market, the bond market offers different levels of risk and reward. In this class, we bring you Bonds 101. We find out what a bond actually is, how it differs from a stock, and how bonds help companies grow.

We also find out what happened to Cardiff's junk bond.

Vocab Words:

Default risk

Inflation risk

Interest Rate Risk

Music: "Polar Chill," "The Funky Lowdown," "Selfie Squad," "Cash Money," and "We Don't Care."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Subscribe to Planet Money's Newsletter.