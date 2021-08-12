Planet Money Summer School 4: Bonds & Becky With The Good Yield
Suharu Ogawa for NPR
A few years back, Cardiff asked for an unusual Christmas present: a junk bond...
Parallel to the stock market, the bond market offers different levels of risk and reward. In this class, we bring you Bonds 101. We find out what a bond actually is, how it differs from a stock, and how bonds help companies grow.
We also find out what happened to Cardiff's junk bond.
Vocab Words:
- Default risk
- Inflation risk
- Interest Rate Risk
