On The Road Again: Summer Travel Alongside The Delta Variant : 1A Millions of Americans are suddenly wondering whether it's safe to pack up and get out of the house with the delta variant on the rise.

And for those with kids or unvaccinated relatives, the calculus on whether or not to travel is even more complicated.

How safe is it to travel right now? And just how much are Americans traveling at the moment?

People wait in line at the US-Canada border as Canada reopens for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated Americans at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

People wait in line at the US-Canada border as Canada reopens for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated Americans at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

The rise of the delta variant threw us all a curveball. And for those of us who booked trips for this month, that curveball can feel like a real whack in the face.

Sara Nelson and Saskia Popescu join us for the conversation.

