#2133: Joys of Family Car Trouble : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Vern's sister-in-law's husband accused him of wrecking the engine in his Windstar by adding too much oil. On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty should Vern feel? And does their tenuous connection on the family tree drive the guilt meter into negative numbers? Also, tales of VW Bugs: Maureen's caught on fire, and she's hoping for some encouragement that it won't happen again, while Wendy is wondering if the one she's been gifted by her parents can make it from Kansas to Washington. Also, a close call at Car Talk Plaza—how our Producer Dougie's laziness may have saved his life. All this and more, this week on The Best Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2133: Joys of Family Car Trouble #2133: Joys of Family Car Trouble Listen · 54:59