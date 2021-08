IDs Aren't The Only Fake Documents College Students Want — Now It's Vaccine Cards Too NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Roselyn Romero of the Associated Press about how college students are using forged vaccination cards to attend in-person classes, and what schools are doing to respond.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Roselyn Romero of the Associated Press about how college students are using forged vaccination cards to attend in-person classes, and what schools are doing to respond.
Listen · 4:40