North Korea Threatens Of 'Security Crisis' Over U.S.-South Korea Military Drills North Korea has threatened a "security crisis" if Seoul and Washington proceed with planned military drills next week. If it chooses military provocation, Pyongyang has plenty of new weapons to test.

