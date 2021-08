Coping With The Reality Of Climate Change NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with psychologist Elke Weber about the way individuals deal with the threat of climate change.

Mental Health Coping With The Reality Of Climate Change Coping With The Reality Of Climate Change Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with psychologist Elke Weber about the way individuals deal with the threat of climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor