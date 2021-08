Arrest Warrants Have Been Issued To Bring Back Texas Democrats Blocking Voting Bill A battle over voting restrictions continues in Texas. Arrest warrants have been issued in an effort to bring House Democrats back, after they fled in opposition of a bill they say inhibits voting.

