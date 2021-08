'The Indicator': The Time The U.S. Paid Off All Its Debt The Senate is set to go on break without raising the debt ceiling, prompting grievances among Washington lawmakers. But the only time in history the debt was paid down, it didn't go quite as planned.

Economy 'The Indicator': The Time The U.S. Paid Off All Its Debt 'The Indicator': The Time The U.S. Paid Off All Its Debt Audio will be available later today. The Senate is set to go on break without raising the debt ceiling, prompting grievances among Washington lawmakers. But the only time in history the debt was paid down, it didn't go quite as planned. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor